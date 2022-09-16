Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-16-18-25
(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $258,000
In Other News
1
Wife dies in Butler County motorcycle crash, her husband seriously...
2
Blood drive to be held at Fairfield’s Sacred Heart later this month
3
Citizenship and Democracy Week events set for three Miami University...
4
Fall events throughout the region
5
West Chester cancels recycling due to people dumping disallowed items