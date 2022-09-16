journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-16-18-25

(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $258,000

