Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-04-15-26-31
(three, four, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
