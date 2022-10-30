journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-17-22-29-32

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

