Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-19-27-34-37
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
