By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-19-27-34-37

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

