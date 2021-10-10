journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-13-18-23-31

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old scenes in Butler County from deep in the...
2
Fairfield City Council to consider two more Harbin Park redevelopment...
3
Butler County RTA won’t suspend routes despite shortages
4
State of Hamilton: Officials detail developments accelerating in the...
5
Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top