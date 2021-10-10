Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-13-18-23-31
(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
