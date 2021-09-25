Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-09-12-20-30
(five, nine, twelve, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $368,000
