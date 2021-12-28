Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-05-22-29-35

(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

