Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-05-08-21-23
(three, five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
