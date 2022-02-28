Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-05-08-21-23

(three, five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

In Other News
1
14 guns turned in at buyback event in Hamilton
2
Pandemic’s affects on student mental health are big, costly
3
Local financial adviser says of Ukraine crisis: ‘Now is not the time to...
4
McCrabb: Butler Co. man loses pounds, gains perspective after...
5
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top