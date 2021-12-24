Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-11-13-36
(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
2
Woody Fitton retiring as YMCA president and CEO
3
Middletown council approves fire station levy language, parks master...
4
Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no...
5
Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller reflects on his time leading his hometown