Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-09-11-13-36

(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

