Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-13-21-31-32
(eight, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Middletown’s proposed ‘Hollywoodland’: What’s there now, and what would
2
COVID-19 quarantines cause cancellation of Middletown-Lakota West...
3
Butler County commissioners to hold public hearing on removing zoning...
4
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Hamilton
5
School COVID-19 cases dropping in Butler County as state average...