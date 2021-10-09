journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-13-21-31-32

(eight, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

