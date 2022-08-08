journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-13-17-30-37

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $316,000

