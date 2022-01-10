Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-14-29-35-36

(three, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Upgrades to ‘stone age’ parking garage at government building get the...
2
Butler County Fair queen Maya Kidd named 2022 Ohio Fairs Queen
3
Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons...
4
McCrabb: Full police memorial inspires former officer to lead...
5
Oxford Twp. Police coloring contest winners selected
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top