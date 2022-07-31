journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-08-12-21

(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
City aims to revamp portion of Lindenwald’s business district
2
New West Chester fitness center aims to break record at grand opening...
3
Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky...
4
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
5
Butler County schools struggle with bus driver shortage
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top