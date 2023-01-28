X
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-10-18-19-36

(eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

