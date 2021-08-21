journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-09-33-36-39

(two, nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $332,000

