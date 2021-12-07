journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-11-29-30-38

(one, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

In Other News
1
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer
3
Free health screenings being offered in Middletown
4
Officials say nurse found sleeping on job, indicted for stealing...
5
Badin High School teacher among those winning city’s top educator honor
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top