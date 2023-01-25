Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-18-21-33-36
(five, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
