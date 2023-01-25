X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-18-21-33-36

(five, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
2
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
3
ID released of man who died after Fairfield Twp. Canal Road incident
4
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
5
Fire in Sharon Park neighborhood injures resident and firefighter
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top