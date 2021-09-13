journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-11-15-36-38

(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Americana Amusement Park and LeSourdsville Lake...
2
McCrabb: Butler County veterans memorial hopes to create ‘a culture of...
3
PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County
4
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
5
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top