Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-16-20-25-31
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
