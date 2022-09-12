Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-19-20-31-39
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Bengals fans, disappointed by Super Bowl loss, excited for another...
2
Middletown hopes new assistant director brings experience to economic...
3
Hamilton council looks to adopt Maple Avenue redevelopment plan
4
First responders to be honored at 9/11 event today in Middletown
5
Homearama features 6 luxury, fully decorated homes