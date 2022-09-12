journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-19-20-31-39

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

