Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-12-24-30-35
(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
