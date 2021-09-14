journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-14-28-37-38

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

