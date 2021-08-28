journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
14 hours ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-12-22-24-38

(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

