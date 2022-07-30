Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-14-22-26-31
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky...
2
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
3
Butler County schools struggle with bus driver shortage
4
Butler County Fair 2022: Fairgoers pack stands for first Wednesday...
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio