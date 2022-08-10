journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-13-14-19-20

(six, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $433,000

