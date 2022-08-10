Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-13-14-19-20
(six, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $433,000
In Other News
1
Charges dropped in Middletown hit-and-run crash in which Miamisburg man...
2
3 men face felonies after Kings Island crime spree
3
COVID-19 vaccination rates for Butler County children lag
4
Lakota Local Schools board approves new visitation policy
5
Middletown development remains uncertain more than four months after...