Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

23-28-31-36-38

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

