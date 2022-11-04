journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-10-25-26-34

(six, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $263,000

