Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-04-06-33
(one, two, four, six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
In Other News
1
Coroner IDs man and woman involved in Hamilton murder-suicide
2
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
3
Woman indicted on multiple arson charges for Middletown fire
4
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
5
Fairfield post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair