Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-14-23-34-35
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
