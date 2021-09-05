journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-19-32-35-36

(ten, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

