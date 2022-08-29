journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-11-15-30-35

(ten, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Outgoing Fairfield chamber president ‘set a really high bar’
2
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...
3
Members of local rowing club to represent USA in international race
4
Two Mason-born, Hamilton-trained women to play in US Open
5
Ratterman has dedicated his life to the Oxford community
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top