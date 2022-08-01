journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-16-21-23-31

(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

