Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-22-31-34-35
(nine, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
