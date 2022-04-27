journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-22-31-34-35

(nine, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

