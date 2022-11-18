Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-11-14-21-31
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $229,000
In Other News
1
18-year-old man found shot to death inside Fairfield home
2
What’s next for Towne Mall now that Middletown has stepped away?
3
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
4
Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog...
5
FEMA shares tips for staying safe through Thanksgiving holiday