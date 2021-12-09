journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-05-15-23-24

(three, five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

