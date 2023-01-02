journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-16-21-37-38

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $254,000

