Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-16-21-37-38
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $254,000
