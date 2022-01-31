Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-31-32-35-38

(one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

