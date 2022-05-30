Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16-26-29-34-36
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
