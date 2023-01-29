Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-19-22-26-30
(one, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
