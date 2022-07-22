journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-15-22-34

(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Journal-News wins state journalism awards
2
Man charged for aggravated vehicular assault after allegedly leaving...
3
36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival
5
Donzetta Nuxhall, matriarch of the Nuxhall family, dies at 93
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top