BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-20-25-35-38

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Butler County Elections: Carruthers, Hall lead in Statehouse primary...
2
Aug. 2 elections: Butler County turnout around 6%
3
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler...
4
National Night Out offers interaction with police, food, drinks, live...
5
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top