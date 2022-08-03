Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-20-25-35-38
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
