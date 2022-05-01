journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-04-10-16-18

(three, four, ten, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

