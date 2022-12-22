Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-13-16-17-30
(six, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty)
In Other News
1
Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count
2
West Chester approves another deal for large new Kroger Marketplace
3
Duke Energy electric customers to pay higher prices after state...
4
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor as deliberations...
5
Butler County townships get big boost for roadwork