Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-08-13-34-37
(seven, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
