Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-28-35-37

(one, four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

