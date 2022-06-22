journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-18-19-25-39

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

