journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-11-21-30-37

(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
18-year-old found dead inside Fairfield hotel hallway
2
Middletown school board applicant too ‘radical’ for interview, member...
3
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse retires flagship location, moves to Fountain...
4
Quadruple homicide trial’s jury selection under way in new Butler...
5
Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top