Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-11-21-30-37
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
18-year-old found dead inside Fairfield hotel hallway
2
Middletown school board applicant too ‘radical’ for interview, member...
3
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse retires flagship location, moves to Fountain...
4
Quadruple homicide trial’s jury selection under way in new Butler...
5
Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president