journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-13-18-25-36

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in...
2
Election Day approaches: What to expect on the ballot
3
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
4
McCrabb: ‘Thrown for a loop,’ family goes from celebrating 100th...
5
Middletown’s Oakland neighborhood one step closer to being declared...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top