Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-13-18-25-36
(nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in...
2
Election Day approaches: What to expect on the ballot
3
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
4
McCrabb: ‘Thrown for a loop,’ family goes from celebrating 100th...
5
Middletown’s Oakland neighborhood one step closer to being declared...