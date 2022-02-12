Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-10-15-18-26

(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
2
10 Valentine-themed things to do this weekend
3
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
4
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
5
Middletown Schools superintendent interviews for Cincinnati job in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top