Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-10-15-18-26
(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
