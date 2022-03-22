Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-11-23-34-39
(two, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $297,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022
2
Reward increased for information that leads to finding Hamilton woman
3
Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines...
4
Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts...
5
Ross Twp. begrudgingly agrees to pay Butler Co. Sheriff’s 911 dispatch...